173 Games Removed From Steam for Being 'Fake' Games - News

posted 7 hours ago

Valve has removed 173 games from Steam for being "fake" games. All games were developed by Silicon Echo Studios.

Each game uses pre-made Unity assets, so the developer can create the games quick and cheap through the Steam Direct program. The studio was able to push through multiple games at once to avoid paying the $100 for each title.

Silicon Echo Studios has also allegedly sold games under the name Zonitron Production. The studio accounted for 10 percent of all games released on Steam in July and August with 86 titles in those two months.

Most of these games were given away for free or in low-cost bundles. Anyone on Steam who is interested in boosting their user level or collecting easy trading cards to resell couple pick up Silicon Echo's packages for little cost. The developer gets a cut of the reselling of the trading cards.

Read the complete statement from Valve to Polygon below:

Yes, we have a full-time team monitoring reports and they identified an issue that lead to the removal of some titles from a few different Steamworks accounts. These accounts were generating a lot of reports and frustration from customers and other developers. It turns out that the bad actors were all the same person operating under different accounts. What we found was a set of extreme actions by this person that was negatively impacting the functionality of the store and our tools. For example, this person was mass-shipping nearly-identical products on Steam that were impacting the store’s functionality and making it harder for players interested in finding fun games to play. This developer was also abusing Steam keys and misrepresenting themselves on the Steam store. As a result, we have removed those games from the Steam Store and ended our business relationship with them. The Steam platform is open, but we do ask developers to respect our customers and our policies. Spamming cloned games or manipulating our store tools isn’t something we will tolerate. Our priority is helping players find games they will enjoy playing.

