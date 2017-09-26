LawBreakers Free to Play This Weekend on PC - News

Boss Key previously revealed that the player base for LawBreakers was not that great and is trying to address this issue with a free weekend for the Windows PC version of the game.

Steam users will be able to play the game for free from September 28 through October 2.





There is no word yet if the PlayStation 4 version will have a free weekend, however, it is currently on sale for $32.95 on the PlayStation Store.

