Rumour: Pictures of Microsoft's Cancelled Xbox Watch Surface - NewsPatrick Day-Childs, posted 10 hours ago / 941 Views
Apparent pictures of the cancelled Xbox Watch project have been doing the rounds today, the original source being Finnish website Suomi Mobiili.
Microsoft was first rumoured to have been working on a watch device back in 2013 but no formal announcement was ever made and it's assumed the project was internally canned.
These prototype pictures suggest Microsoft intended for the watch to be an extension of gamers' Xbox consoles, with a 1.5 inch touch screen and the ability to connect with other Microsoft devices, including Surface tablets.
Imagine a conker or master chief tamagotchi like "pet" on your wrist!
I think this was canned in favour of the Microsoft Band and Band 2? The Band 2 is the best watch I've ever used but had the absolute worst build quality of any product I've ever purchased. What sank the Band 2 was that for every 1 watch they sold, they'd often replace them under warranty maybe 3-4 times.
I probably would have gotten this just due to the novelty of it lol
I would have bought one to keep in the box... Imagine how few of these would have been sold.
Microsoft dodged a bullet there
Awwww... we could have been playing Halo on our wrist.
5 Comments