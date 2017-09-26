Rumour: Pictures of Microsoft's Cancelled Xbox Watch Surface - News

posted 10 hours ago

Apparent pictures of the cancelled Xbox Watch project have been doing the rounds today, the original source being Finnish website Suomi Mobiili.

Microsoft was first rumoured to have been working on a watch device back in 2013 but no formal announcement was ever made and it's assumed the project was internally canned.

These prototype pictures suggest Microsoft intended for the watch to be an extension of gamers' Xbox consoles, with a 1.5 inch touch screen and the ability to connect with other Microsoft devices, including Surface tablets.

