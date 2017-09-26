Ataribox Runs on Linux, Priced Between $250 and $300, Launches Spring 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 16 hours ago / 1,950 Views
Atari has revealed more information on its upcoming console, Ataribox, to GamesBeat. The console will run Linux on an AMD processor and will cost between $250 and $300.
Ataribox creator and general manager Feargal Mac said Atari will start a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo this fall and the Ataribox will launch in spring 2018.
The console will have an AMD custom processor with Radeon graphics. It will run Linux with a custom interface for TVs. It is designed to run PC games, but is also capable of streaming, running apps, browsing the web, and playing music. It will be able to run games that a mid-range PC can run today, however, it won't be able to run AAA games that require a high-end PC.
"People are used to the flexibility of a PC, but most connected TV devices have closed systems and content stores," said Mac. "We wanted to create a killer TV product where people can game, stream and browse with as much freedom as possible, including accessing pre-owned games from other content providers."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
The OUYA couldn't succeed at 99€, the NVidia Shield couldn' get popular until it became the Switch, how on Earth is this thing even going to take off for 300€?
Nostalgia is my best guess.
- 0
Then why a 300€ machine? Would people nowadays pay 300€ for a machine with old Atari games? Don't they have those Atari plug and play machines?
- 0
I never said it is a great idea from Atari (which it isnt). The problem with Atari as a brand is that it is too old to cater to people on their twenties and thirties. This device is in all aspects doomed to fail. It is expensive, overpriced and trying to cash on the fact that it is made by a very old brand. Which is the only reason this is newsworthy to begin with. I could see something like this exceed if it came from a way stronger brand as Sega.
- +4
It can run Linux apps and Linux Steam games (depending on the specs). The OUYA and the NVIDIA Shield ran Android. That's the difference.
- 0
Like the SteamBox line, then? Backed by a much more popular and wealthy company, and it still failed.
- 0
As far as this project is concerned, it seems like they want people to be able to see and use the OS and it's applications, SteamOS tried to hid the underlying OS. See it as a cheap console that's REALLY a general purpose Linux computer.
- 0
Oh, the same price as X1 and PS4? Its already dead.
SteamBox 1.1?
Would more put this as Ouya 0.1
- 0
Omae wa Mou Shindeiru
NANI?!
- +1
HIDEBU! *ker-splat*
- +1
If they also packaged it with a complete "Best of Atari", with all the best games released on Atari systems and/or by Atari the game developer, I could see it succeeding. Otherwise, nah, no chance.
Beware the crowd funding of retro consoles. Do your research before you give money. I'm not saying anything about this particular endeavour, but learn your history. In any case, if you want to buy a Linux console search Steam Machine. Or download SteamOS.
So it's just a cheap PC with no physical games, licensed under the Atari name to gain headlines and attention. Got it.
They said the price but not what the console is about :/ I still don´t understand if it is a new Atari console with exclusive Atari games or an android machine...
pre-owned games from other content providers? Is that just steam or a wider choice of partners like xbox and playstation streamed content? I'm interested to see what this will become but wonder if it really achieves anything beyond what a normal pc can do. Maybe a more compact console class of PC is all that is required at more competitive prices using laptop chipsets. Previous models were far too expensive considering they offered a laptop motherboard but didn't have to include a LCD screen, lithium battery or other laptop parts.
Basically a Steam Box... what about the controller, so?
