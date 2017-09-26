Ataribox Runs on Linux, Priced Between $250 and $300, Launches Spring 2018 - News

Atari has revealed more information on its upcoming console, Ataribox, to GamesBeat. The console will run Linux on an AMD processor and will cost between $250 and $300.

Ataribox creator and general manager Feargal Mac said Atari will start a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo this fall and the Ataribox will launch in spring 2018.





The console will have an AMD custom processor with Radeon graphics. It will run Linux with a custom interface for TVs. It is designed to run PC games, but is also capable of streaming, running apps, browsing the web, and playing music. It will be able to run games that a mid-range PC can run today, however, it won't be able to run AAA games that require a high-end PC.

"People are used to the flexibility of a PC, but most connected TV devices have closed systems and content stores," said Mac. "We wanted to create a killer TV product where people can game, stream and browse with as much freedom as possible, including accessing pre-owned games from other content providers."

