Microsoft to Showcase Xbox One X Benefits for 1080p TV Owners Before Launch - News

posted 18 hours ago

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg revealed to a fan on Twitter that the company plans on showcasing the Xbox One X benefits to 1080p TV owners before the launch of the console.

We plan to show this clearly before release. — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) September 21, 2017

The Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for $499.

