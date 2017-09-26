This Week's Deals With Gold - Mass Effect: Andromeda, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Rocket League - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 17 hours ago / 474 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 2 at 6am EDT / 3am PDT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Rage*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Cabela’s Survival: SoK
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty Classic
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|DAH! Path of the Furon*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Deadfall Adventures*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Deadpool
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Dogfight 1942*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Legend of Kay Anniversary*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Prototype Biohazard Bundle
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Red Faction: Armageddon*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: Devastation
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron
|Games On Demand
|40%
|Pub Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
