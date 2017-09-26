Welcome to Fortune Valley in Need for Speed: Payback Trailer - News

Electronic Arts and Ghost Games have released a new trailer for Need for Speed: Payback titled Welcome to Fortune Valley.



Here is an overview:

In the corrupt gamblers paradise, each region is filled to the brim with events, activities, and collectables. Cruise through the glamour and grit of Silver Rock or drift up and down the mountain switchbacks of Mount Providence. Tear up terrain in the arid badlands of Liberty Desert, or carve your way through the deep gorges of Silver Canyon as you lose yourself in your own driving adventure. Show off your skills by conquering the infamous Street Leagues, find Derelicts and take your car from scrap to stock to super car, or focus on tuning up and customizing your own dream ride – there’s something for everyone in the biggest open-world Need for Speed has ever had.

Need for Speed: Payback will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10.



