Spelunker Party Coming West for Switch and PC in October - News

by, posted 17 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will release Spelunker Party on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on October 19 for $29.99. The game was known as Minna de Waiwai! Spelunker in Japan.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Following the story of Spelunkette and her friends, explorers can adventure solo or with up to four players in local and online multiplayer mode, avoiding dangerous pitfalls, boulders and wicked creations. In multiplayer mode, players can also join together to access new areas and revive teammates. With over 100 thrilling stages to challenge, players will discover Litho-stones hidden throughout each map to unlock new items, equipment and faithful pets to customize their characters and aid in cave exploration.



