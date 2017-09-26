Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Chapter 3 DLC Out Today in the West - News

Bandai Namco announced the Chapter III: The One Who Resists God DLC for Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization will launch today for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America and Europe.





Here is an overview of the DLC:

New main scenario quest: The masked girl has disappeared. Searching for her, Kirito and his friends step into the newly generated stage, Elionward Dominion. A singularity that can change the fate of the masked girl. But it seems the troubles are not over yet. A heartless announcement from operation side resounded through the abnormal world and this means only one thing: the final battle begins.

A new Stage The Elionward Dominion

Oracle’s Dungeon – A high-difficulty dungeon of 100 tiers + 1000 tiers where only AI NPCs can use recovery skills. In this infinite dungeons players can join the forces with NPCs they meet along the way and randomly encounter legendary enemies.

New Heroine Quest that will involve Seven and Rain

New Paragon armors, sword and ability skills, and much much more

Four new Characters: Alice, Eugeo, Awakened Tia and Zero

A new co-sleeping event (Alice, Eugeo and Awakened Tia)

