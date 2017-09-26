Fire Emblem Warriors DLC Details Released - News

Nintendo has released the details on the DLC for Fire Emblem Warriors in North America. This includes the price and release dates.

Season Pass (Oct. 20, $19.99): The Fire Emblem Warriors Season Pass includes all three DLC packs, which become available as they release. Each DLC pack is filled with new playable characters and weapons. By purchasing the Season Pass for either the Nintendo Switch or New Nintendo 3DS version, players will receive a bridal costume for Lucina.

(Oct. 20, $19.99): The Fire Emblem Warriors Season Pass includes all three DLC packs, which become available as they release. Each DLC pack is filled with new playable characters and weapons. By purchasing the Season Pass for either the Nintendo Switch or New Nintendo 3DS version, players will receive a bridal costume for Lucina. DLC Pack #1 (Dec 2017, $8.99): The content in this pack is inspired by Fire Emblem Fates.

(Dec 2017, $8.99): The content in this pack is inspired by Fire Emblem Fates. DLC Pack #2 (Feb 2018, $8.99): Many of the characters and items in this DLC pack hail from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon.

(Feb 2018, $8.99): Many of the characters and items in this DLC pack hail from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon. DLC Pack #3 (March 2018, $8.99): Fans of Fire Emblem Awakening will love this DLC, as much of the content is themed after the classic game.

Fire Emblem Warriors will launch for the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS on September 28 in Japan and on October 20 in North America and Europe.

