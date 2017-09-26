Golf Story Launches for Switch on September 29 - News

Nintendo announced Golf Story will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on September 28.

Chip, slice, and drive your way to golfing greatness in Golf Story, coming to the eShop on #NintendoSwitch on 9/28! https://t.co/pRNbGotb3J pic.twitter.com/4nkKZ3ZK1o — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 25, 2017

Here is an overview of the game:

Golf Story combines the sheer excitement of golf with a serious story that plays out over 8 different courses. Play the story of a golfer who is forced to give up all that he holds dear for one last shot at accomplishing his dreams.

But all is not so simple in the world of golf. To best today’s players you have to be able to keep up with them both on and off the course.

Key Features:

Tee up anywhere! You’ll be surprised by how many problems can be solved by hitting a golf ball at them.

Explore eight unique environments, each with their own courses, challenges, people and secrets.

Play through a dramatic story with a diverse cast of characters.

