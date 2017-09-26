Games to Watch out for From EGX 2017 - Part 2 - Article

Etherborn

While I couldn’t get my hands on Etherborn - because of how damn popular it was! - I was nonetheless transfixed just watching it from the side-lines. You play as a see-through human who is able to walk up walls with relative ease, making your way around a sparse but beautiful world. You’re not able to go up any old wall mind you - there are elements of Monument Valley in the way you transition to new perspectives, making Etherborn something of an evocative puzzle game.

I look forward to getting my hands on it when it eventually releases next year. You can learn more about Etherborn here.

Skye

Exploration games divide opinion, but more often than not they tend to showcase gorgeous levels of presentation. Skye is another such game. In it you play as a papier-mâché looking dragon, exploring a rich and vibrant world filled with all manner of quirky objects that you can interact and play around with.

You can learn more about Skye here.

Dad Quest

The stand alone got me interested in Dad Quest, setting the comedic tone for the game itself, which features a dad trying to teach his invincible kid how to become the ultimate weapon. You embark on a platforming adventure, using your kid as a weapon every step of the way. The writing is very funny and the concept actually works from a gameplay perspective too, with kids gaining experience from combat and becoming stronger.

Dad Quest is already available to purchase via Steam Early Access.

Lake Ridden

I thoroughly enjoyed The Vanishing of Ethan Carter back when it was released in 2014, both for its atmospheric visuals as well as its overall storytelling. Now a group of former Mojang developers are working on a puzzle exploration game called Lake Ridden which very much reminds me of that game. It features stunning graphics and drew quite the crowd on the show floor.

You can find out more about Lake Ridden on its Steam store page here.





So those are the games that most caught my eye at this year's EGX showcase. Hopefully one or two of them grab your attention as well.

