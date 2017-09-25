Sledgehammer Studio Head Releases Call of Duty: WWII Zombies Screenshots - News

Sledgehammer studio head has released a few screenshots of Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies mode.

How about some Zombies? pic.twitter.com/TB4DPvqhzA — Glen Schofield (@GlenSchofield) September 23, 2017

Since you all have been so positive, here's one more. Gonna get fired for this.. pic.twitter.com/Dd3cmgnuLh — Glen Schofield (@GlenSchofield) September 23, 2017

Call of Duty: WWII will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3

