PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Surpasses 1.5 Million Concurrent Players
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds set a new Steam record earlier this month for the most concurrent players. The game has hit another new record over the weekend with 1.52 million concurrent players.
The game surpassed 10 million units sold earlier this month.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available on Steam Early Access and will launch for the Xbox One as part of Xbox Game Preview in late 2017.
The GTA V of the PC World.
Peak player time for this game is 10 am Eastern Time Zone. I am guessing that is the peak time because it is also the middle of the night over the Pacific Ocean.
Last weekend it had a record breaking 1.35 million (toppling Dota2) and the weekend before that it broke 1 million. In two weeks it added 500,000 players at once.
This is kinda like how Despacito suddenly started destroying every record on YouTube. It's a sign of Steam's growth as a platform, and I think we'll continue to see a general trend of these boundaries being pushed even more in the future.
