PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Surpasses 1.5 Million Concurrent Players - News

/ 570 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds set a new Steam record earlier this month for the most concurrent players. The game has hit another new record over the weekend with 1.52 million concurrent players.

The game surpassed 10 million units sold earlier this month.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available on Steam Early Access and will launch for the Xbox One as part of Xbox Game Preview in late 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles