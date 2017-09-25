Destiny 2 Spends Third Week Atop UK Charts, Project CARS 2 Disappoints - News

Destiny 2 remains at the top of the UK charts in its third week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 16. Sales fell 47 percent.

Project CARS 2 debuted in second place with sales 74 percent lower than the original. Pokken Tournament DX debuted in fifth place and Marvel vs Capcom Infinite debuted in 12th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Destiny 2

2. Project CARS 2

3. NBA 2K18

4. PES 2018

5. Pokken Tournament DX

6. Grand Theft Auto V

7. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

8. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

9. Forza Horizon 3

10. Lego Worlds

