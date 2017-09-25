New Xbox Releases This Week - FIFA 18, Forza Motorsport 7, Cuphead - News

/ 571 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One. 23 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Pinball FX3

Ruiner

Lightfield

Batman: The Enemy Within - Episode 2: The Pact

FIFA 18

Cuphead

Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition

Syndrome

Lilith-M

Splasher

Battle Garagga Rev. 2016

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles