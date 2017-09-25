New Xbox Releases This Week - FIFA 18, Forza Motorsport 7, Cuphead - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 21 hours ago / 571 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One. 23 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Pinball FX3
- Ruiner
- Lightfield
- Batman: The Enemy Within - Episode 2: The Pact
- FIFA 18
- Cuphead
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition
- Syndrome
- Lilith-M
- Splasher
- Battle Garagga Rev. 2016
