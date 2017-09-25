New PlayStation Releases This Week - FIFA 18, Blue Reflection, Danganronpa V3, Gundam Versus - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 28 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Blue Reflection, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

DWVR, PS VR — Digital

Eventide 2: The Sorcerer’s Mirror, PS4 — Digital

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail

FIFA 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department, PS4 — Digital

Fort Defense, PS4 — Digital

Fragments of Him, PS4 — Digital

The Girl and the Robot Deluxe Edition, PS4 — Retail

Gundam Versus, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Hob, PS4 — Digital

Koi, PS Vita — Digital

Light Tracer, PS VR — Digital

Lightfield, PS4 — Digital

Mahjong World Contest, PS4 — Digital

Mecho Tales, PS4 — Digital

Ninja Shodown, PS4 — Digital

Outcast – Second Contact, PS4 — Digital

Pharaonic Deluxe Edition, PS4 — Retail

Pinball FX3, PS4 — Digital

Ruiner, PS4 — Digital

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Splasher, PS4 — Digital

SteamWorld Dig 2, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

Summon Night 6: Lost Borders, PS4, PS Vita — Retail

Voltron VR Chronicles, PS VR — Digital

VRog, PS VR — Digital

