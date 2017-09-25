New PlayStation Releases This Week - FIFA 18, Blue Reflection, Danganronpa V3, Gundam Versus - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 22 hours ago / 432 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 28 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Blue Reflection, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- DWVR, PS VR — Digital
- Eventide 2: The Sorcerer’s Mirror, PS4 — Digital
- Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- FIFA 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department, PS4 — Digital
- Fort Defense, PS4 — Digital
- Fragments of Him, PS4 — Digital
- The Girl and the Robot Deluxe Edition, PS4 — Retail
- Gundam Versus, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Hob, PS4 — Digital
- Koi, PS Vita — Digital
- Light Tracer, PS VR — Digital
- Lightfield, PS4 — Digital
- Mahjong World Contest, PS4 — Digital
- Mecho Tales, PS4 — Digital
- Ninja Shodown, PS4 — Digital
- Outcast – Second Contact, PS4 — Digital
- Pharaonic Deluxe Edition, PS4 — Retail
- Pinball FX3, PS4 — Digital
- Ruiner, PS4 — Digital
- Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Splasher, PS4 — Digital
- SteamWorld Dig 2, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)
- Summon Night 6: Lost Borders, PS4, PS Vita — Retail
- Voltron VR Chronicles, PS VR — Digital
- VRog, PS VR — Digital
biggest sale numbers for fifa 18 will coming for from europe, really interresting how much fw sales will be
