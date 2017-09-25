Attack on Titan 2 Coming West for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Koei Tecmo announced Attack on Titan 2 will launch in North America and Europe in early 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam.





Here is an overview of the game:

Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinatingnarrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players exhilarating action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements. Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.

