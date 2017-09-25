Resident Evil: Revelations 1 and 2 for Switch Overview Trailers Released - News

by, posted 22 hours ago

Capcom has released two overview trailers for the Nintendo Switch version of Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2.

View the Resident Evil: Revelations trailer below:





View the Resident Evil: Revelations 2 trailer below:

The Switch versions of Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 will launch on November 28 in North America and November 30 in Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

