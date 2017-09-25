254,311 Attended Tokyo Game Show 2017 - News

/ 444 Views

by, posted 23 hours ago

Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association announced the total attendance for Tokyo Game Show 2017 was 254,311 visitors. That is less than in 2016 and 2015, but more than 2014.





Here are the figures:

2017 2016 2015 September 21

(Business Day) 26,564 September 15 September 17 31,399 29,058 September 22

(Business Day) 31,512 September 16 September 18 33,634 29,557 September 23

(Public Day) 106,075

(10,466 in Family Area) September 17 September 19 98,074

(11,294 in Family Area) 97,601

(10,360 in Family Area) September 24

(Public Day) 90,160

(13,017 in Family Area) September 18 September 20 108,117

(14,485 in Family Area) 112,230

(14,517 in Family Area) Total 254,311

(23,483 in Family Area) 271,224

(25,779 in Family Area) 268,446

(24,877 in Family Area)

Tokyo Game Show 2018 will run from September 20 to September 23, 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles