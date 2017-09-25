Atelier Online TGS 2017 Trailer and Character Details Released - News

Koei Tecmo, Gust, and NHN PlayArt released the Tokyo Game Show 2017 trailer, as well as character details, for the upcoming onlnie RPG Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the characters in the game:

Protagonist

Job: Apprentice Alchemist

Born and raised in Braceir. The protagonist attends the academy in order to learn more about alchemy and how to use it practically in the world, and dreams of becoming a full-fledged alchemist.

Players can choose from a male or female protagonist (it was announced today that the female protagonist is voiced by Yumiri Hanamori).

Anise Hyssop

Job: Apprentice Sage

The protagonist’s classmate, who is majoring in sacramental studies. She studies nature and customs, and records it in books. She enjoys reading and is often seen in the academy’s library. She wears glasses and likes to study, but her reflexes are nearly non-existant.

Sorel

Job: Apprentice Mage

The protagonist’s clssmate, who is majoring in the study of magic. Unlike her childhood friend Anise Hyssop, she is energetic and lively. She gets bored with the systematic academy lifestyle and always wants to go on an adventure. In reality, she appears to be the daughter of a certain king, but she herself wants to keep that hidden.

Cresson

Job: Apprentice Guard

A young guard who protects the academy. He is serious and stubborn, but is passionate and cares for his friends. While he currently works the academy guard, he also gives adventure advice and outside information to students. He’s good at looking after others, but people tend to avoid him as he can be a bit overbearing.

Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir will launch for iOS and Android in Japan this winter.

