Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Surpasses 2 Million Units Sold at Retail

The platform game from Activision and Vicarious Visions - Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed two million units sold at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 5.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy sold 129,471 units for the week ending August 5 to bring lifetime sales to 2,048,557 units.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in Europe with 1,141,964 units sold (56%), compared to 514,617 units sold in the US (25%) and 27,321 units in Japan (1%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 287,509 units in the UK, 161,700 units in Germany, and 134,170 units in France.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad announced on Twitter earlier today the game has sold over 2.5 million units worldwide. He did not say if they included digital sales or if it is just retail sales.

Was just looking over some numbers and noticed that Crash Bandicoot PS4 has already sold over 2.5 million units worldwide...... wow! pic.twitter.com/kHlbiYAz83 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 23, 2017

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy released for the PlayStation 4 on June 30.

