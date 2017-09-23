PSVR Sold 500,000 Units in 3 Months Period Through June - News

Sony's PlayStation VR sold 500,000 units in a three month period through June 2017, according to data from IDC. That gives it an "unmatched" lead in the virtual reality market over the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

In order to play the PlayStation VR it needs to be plugged into the PlayStation 4. The console itself has sold 62.19 million units as of July 29, according to VGChartz estimates.

"I‘m not entirely comfortable being the market leader in VR by such a margin that seems to be happening right now," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Andrew House told Reuters in an interview.

"With such a brand new category you want a variety of platforms all doing well to create that rising tide and create the audience."

House added that Sony isn't seeing an impact on PlayStation sales since the release of the Nintendo Switch in March.

