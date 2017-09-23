Dead or Alive 5: Last Round Core Fighters Surpasses 10 Million Downloads - News

Koei Tecmo announced at Tokyo Game Show 2017 the free-to-play game, Dead or Alive 5: Last Round Core Fighters, has surpassed 10 million downloads.

In celebration, Koei Tecmo will release a free Opoona costume on October 18.

The game was first released as Dead or Alive 5: Ultimate Core Fighters in September 2013.

Thanks Gematsu.

