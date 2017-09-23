Inside coming to Switch, iOS - News

Playdead creative director Arnt Jensen speaking with Famitsu announced Inside is coming to the Nintendo Switch and iOS.





Inside is currently available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.



