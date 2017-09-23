Online RPG Sword Art Online: Integral Factor Announced for iOS and Android - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco has announced a Tokyo Game Show 2017 a new free-to-play online RPG, Sword Art Online: Integral Factor, for iOS and Android. The game will feature item-based microtransactions.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The year 2022. The first full dive-style virtual reality MMORPG, “Sword Art Online,” was developed by the genius scientist Kayaba Akihiko.

However, it is really a horrifying death game in which you cannot logout until you clear it, and game over means death in real life.

As one of the players imprisoned in this death game, form your own strategy and aim to clear the game.

Characters:

Protagonist – The protagonist of this story. Previously a “Sword Art Online” beta tester. After it starts official service, he becomes one of the people who gets imprisoned in “Sword Art Online” when it becomes adeath game.

– The protagonist of this story. Previously a “Sword Art Online” beta tester. After it starts official service, he becomes one of the people who gets imprisoned in “Sword Art Online” when it becomes adeath game. Heroine (Koharu) (voiced by Ari Ozawa) – She was previously a “Sword Art Online” beta tester, but “Sword Art Online” is her first genuine virtual reality game. She met the protagonist during the beta test, and befriends him when he introduces her to the basics of battle. They promised to meet again when official service began.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles