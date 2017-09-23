Final Fantasy XV Development to Continue Through 2018 - News

Square Enix director Hajime Tabata announced during Tokyo Game Show 2017 that Final Fantasy VX development will continue through 2018.

Development on the game continues after strong support from fans who want the story to be expanded. The Episode Ignis DLC was originally going to be the last content of the game, however, that is no longer the case.





The developer plans to strengthen the parts of the story that were explained enough and to conclude the story

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.



Thanks Gematsu.

