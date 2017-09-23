Super Beat Sports Launches for Switch on October 12 - News

Harmonix announced Super Beat Sports will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 12.

Super Beat Sports features five mini games:

Net Ball

Whacky Bat

Rhythm Racket

Buddy Ball

Gobble Golf

