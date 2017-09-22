PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Europe Lifetime Sales – July 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Europe’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in Europe in July 2017 shows how much the PlayStation 4 has dominated in the region.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 25.06 million units lifetime in Europe, the Xbox One 8.29 million units, and the Switch 1.43 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms combined. The PlayStation 4 has 72 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 24 percent, and the Switch four percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 25,063,097

Xbox One Total Sales: 8,292,202

Switch Total Sales: 1,432,959

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Switch by 151,476 units for the month and the Xbox One by 203,527 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 52,051 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up by 47,771 units and the Xbox One is up by 5,228 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 55 percent. The Switch accounted for 27 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 18 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 300,352

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 96,825

Switch Monthly Sales: 148,876

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

