Red Dead Redemption 2 Announcement Coming September 28 - News

/ 490 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Rockstar Games announced it will make an announcement for Red Dead Redemption 2 on September 28 at 8am PT / 11am ET.



Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in spring 2018.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

