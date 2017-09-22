Red Dead Redemption 2 Announcement Coming September 28 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 490 Views
Rockstar Games announced it will make an announcement for Red Dead Redemption 2 on September 28 at 8am PT / 11am ET.
September 22, 2017
Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in spring 2018.
I always find the concept of annoucing an announcement a bit strange.
Builds hype, gets more chatter on social media, and creates free publicity for companies.
