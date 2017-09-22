Voez for Switch Tops 40,000 Units Sold - News

/ 317 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Flyhigh Works announced the Nintendo Switch version of Voez has sold more than 40,000 units worldwide since it launched on March 3.





The game is currently digital only, however, a physical edition will release in Japan in early 2018. It will feature controller support. The digital version is touchscreen only.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles