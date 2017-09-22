Check Out 13 Minutes of Dragon's Crown Pro Gameplay - News

Atlus has released 13 minutes of new Dragon’s Crown Pro gameplay footage at Tokyo Game Show 2017.

View it below:

Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 25 in Japan.



