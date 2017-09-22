20 Minutes Of New The Evil Within 2 Gameplay Released - News

Bethesda Softworks has released a new The Evil Within 2 video showcasing 20 minutes of gameplay.

The Evil Within 2 will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 13.

