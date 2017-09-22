Monster Hunter: World TGS 2017 Stage Event Reveals New Details on Game - News

Capcom during the Monster Hunter: World Tokyo Game Show 2017 stage event revealed new details on the game. This includes the opening, character creation, and more.

View it below:

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018, while a PC version will release later. The game is exclusive to the PlayStation 4 in Japan.

