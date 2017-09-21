PS4 vs Wii in Europe – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 13 hours ago / 1,017 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 132,830 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,176,083 – PS4
Total Lead: 1,595,525 – PS4
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 25,063,097
Wii Total Sales: 23,467,572
During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii by 132,830 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the PS4 by 1.18 million units. The PS4 currently leads by 1.60 million units.
The Wii launched in December 2006 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 25.06 million units, while the Wii sold 23.47 million units during the same timeframe.
Playstation always sells well in Europe.
imagine what would happen if wii had no competition
imagine what would happen if ps4 had no competition.
no wait, better yet, imagine what would happen if no console ever had competition?
A second PS2 would happen I guess
Wij is starting to die in Europe and the PS4 us absolutely killing it in Europe,.both hardware and software.
Starting to die? Wii's strongest holiday season is coming (2010). But yes, during year Wii begins to struggle...
Ps4ie absolutely insane in Europe! I wonder how it compares to ps2
Ps4 will create a monstrous lead over th Wii in europe going forward. It's on a completely different level.
