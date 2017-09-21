4 Halo Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted on 21 September 2017 / 1,556 Views
Four Halo titles on the Xbox 360 are now playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.
The four games are Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary.
Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST Campaign Ed., Halo 4 & Halo: CE Anniversary (disc only) are coming to Xbox One Back Compat today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/sGigwAwWpI— Larry Hryb ðŸŽ„â›„ï¸ðŸŒŸ (@majornelson) September 21, 2017
All of the DLC released for the games are accessible for free. If you own a physical copy of the games you can put the disc in and if you own a digital copy you can install it from the Ready to Download list.
Halo 3 should have been a part of the very first wave of games.
Probably, but the first wave of games had performance issues and we already had MCC. So it wasn't a priority per se.
343 Industries, where the hell is my Halo: Reach Remastered?
It better not come before a Halo 3: Remastered.
I tried Halo 3 on BC, and then played the same level on MCC. Its given me a greater appreciation for MCC, the visual upgrades and frame rate make this game even better. But I prefer playing Halo 4's MP because of the playlist. Hopefully BC gets that frame rate to a locked 30 fps.
Hopefully Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets an Xbox One X enhanced version with a boost to 4k, 60fps.
Although I doubt it at this point considering 343i's lack of support for that game.
I thought the plan was a 4K update, but we aren't hearing much now. At the very least X1X should fix frame dips in some games and perhaps more stable split screen. Its a shame they aren't doing more to improve MCC given its a very notable game on X1.
Halo 3 ODST firefight :) still not in MCC :(
Strange they didn't include Halo 2.. I wonder why that is
It wasn't on Xbox 360. The Anniversary edition of Halo 2 was developed for MCC. The only way to play Halo 2 on 360 was via BC.
As Mr Puggsly said. But also they plan to add Original Xbox Compatibility later this year. Probably both HALO 1 and 2 will be included
Thanks i just realised that now. I thought Halo 1 was the atandard one and not the Anniversary
