4 Halo Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

by William D'Angelo, posted on 21 September 2017 / 1,556 Views

Four Halo titles on the Xbox 360 are now playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

The four games are Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary.

All of the DLC released for the games are accessible for free. If you own a physical copy of the games you can put the disc in and if you own a digital copy you can install it from the Ready to Download list.

5 Comments

AlfredoTurkey (on 22 September 2017)

Halo 3 should have been a part of the very first wave of games.

Mr Puggsly (on 22 September 2017)

Probably, but the first wave of games had performance issues and we already had MCC. So it wasn't a priority per se.

jamesmarkus87 (on 21 September 2017)

343 Industries, where the hell is my Halo: Reach Remastered?

Pemalite (on 22 September 2017)

It better not come before a Halo 3: Remastered.

Mr Puggsly (on 21 September 2017)

I tried Halo 3 on BC, and then played the same level on MCC. Its given me a greater appreciation for MCC, the visual upgrades and frame rate make this game even better. But I prefer playing Halo 4's MP because of the playlist. Hopefully BC gets that frame rate to a locked 30 fps.

Pemalite (on 22 September 2017)

Hopefully Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets an Xbox One X enhanced version with a boost to 4k, 60fps.
Although I doubt it at this point considering 343i's lack of support for that game.

Mr Puggsly (on 22 September 2017)

I thought the plan was a 4K update, but we aren't hearing much now. At the very least X1X should fix frame dips in some games and perhaps more stable split screen. Its a shame they aren't doing more to improve MCC given its a very notable game on X1.

teamsilent13 (on 21 September 2017)

Halo 3 ODST firefight :) still not in MCC :(

Azzanation (on 21 September 2017)

Strange they didn't include Halo 2.. I wonder why that is

Mr Puggsly (on 21 September 2017)

It wasn't on Xbox 360. The Anniversary edition of Halo 2 was developed for MCC. The only way to play Halo 2 on 360 was via BC.

RodrigoCard (on 21 September 2017)

As Mr Puggsly said. But also they plan to add Original Xbox Compatibility later this year. Probably both HALO 1 and 2 will be included

Azzanation (on 21 September 2017)

Thanks i just realised that now. I thought Halo 1 was the atandard one and not the Anniversary

