4 Halo Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

by, posted on 21 September 2017

Four Halo titles on the Xbox 360 are now playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

The four games are Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary.

Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST Campaign Ed., Halo 4 & Halo: CE Anniversary (disc only) are coming to Xbox One Back Compat today — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 21, 2017

All of the DLC released for the games are accessible for free. If you own a physical copy of the games you can put the disc in and if you own a digital copy you can install it from the Ready to Download list.

