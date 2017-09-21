NieR: Automata Shipments Top 2 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 779 Views
Square Enix announced shipment and digital sales for NieR: Automata have surpassed a combined two million units.
The game surpassed the 1.5 million mark in May.
NieR: Automata is available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.
C...c-alm down guys!!..... C-c-ca...lm dowwwwwwn guys! Japanese games still don't matter! Japanese games still don't sell! I swear! Calm down Bioware NO CALM DOWN
"Who cares about these weird ass Japanese games? Only a handfulweebs buy Persona and Nier and Nioh"
How good is the crow when these games are the best selling games for their respective developers?
Man, it's just too ironic. As if Final Fantasy, Nintendo and From Software weren't proof enough of the stability of the Japanese Triple A industry. I mean, yeah these games won't sell Call of Duty numbers. But then again most Western games don't. Selling the same as most Western games, and with a fraction of the budget to boot? This can only be a positive thing for the video game triple A industry as a WHOLE, let alone the Japanese industry!
Nioh, Persona 5, Nier Automata, Dragon Quest 11 ... all will probably sell 2.5-3 mil lifetime. This is great news especially when these games are all so interesting, and great!
But nah ... this is just weab trash that doesn't count as Triple A, and doesn't contribute to the game industry at alllllllllllllllll. I mean, anime? Who likes that? Hahahaha
Those damn weebs and their Chinese cartoon games.
For the most part, it's been selling full price too, so those 2mil are significant. Congratulations to Nier and Platinum. I hear this game saved them.
Insane successful surprise hit. Well done ps4 and pc
JRPGS/Japanese games are niche. Persona 5 sells 2m units. Nier sells 2m units. Dragon 11 has sold over 5m units. TLG sells 2million units. Xenoverse sells 3million units. Naruto games sold over 3m units. Dark souls 3 sold over 2m units. Bloudborne at 4m units.
Game of the year for me
I haven't gotten it yet but it seems like it would be my goty as well
So then, what I don't understand is, why couldn't they port this to Xbox? I know it won't sell ps4 numbers. But it would help this game reach 3M sales more easily. The xbox port of ffxv didn't do that bad.
Great game, they could port this to Switch. Would be much easier than porting FFXV.
