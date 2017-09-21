The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Coming West in 2018 - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

NIS America announced it is bringing The 25th Ward: The Silver Case to North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

It is been five years since the events of 1999’s The Silver Case, set in the new 25th Ward that arose in the bayside area of Kanto. In a room of the “Bayside Tower Land” apartment complex, a woman is found murdered under mysterious circumstances. This sets off a series of seemingly random events bridging across multiple protagonists including The Silver Case’s Tokio Morishima. With all viewpoints assembled, a truly shocking pattern emerges…

Key Features:

A Suda 51 Trip – Set in the “Kill the Past” universe, the series continues its bleak look into a semi-futuristic world on the edge of collapse and the misfits and antiheroes that inhabit it.

– Set in the “Kill the Past” universe, the series continues its bleak look into a semi-futuristic world on the edge of collapse and the misfits and antiheroes that inhabit it. Brave New World – The return of the signature “Film Window” system is brought to The 25th Ward for the first time! New visuals, sounds, and controls capture the game in a fresh perspective.

– The return of the signature “Film Window” system is brought to The 25th Ward for the first time! New visuals, sounds, and controls capture the game in a fresh perspective. One Story, Many Sides – Explore this dark take on Tokyo from three different perspectives, “Correctness,” “Placebo,” and “Matchmaker.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles