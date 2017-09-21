Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Gets TGS 2017 Trailer - News

Bandai Namco released the Tokyo Game Show 2017 trailer for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

View it below:





Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018. It is a PlayStation 4 exclusive in Japan.

