Resident Evil 7 Not a Hero Free DLC Gameplay Trailer Released - News

posted 14 hours ago

Capcom has released the gameplay trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 7: biohazard DLC titled Not a Hero.

The DLC starrts Chris Redfield and releases for free on December 12.

View it below:

Resident Evil 7: biohazard is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



