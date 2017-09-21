24 Minutes of Monster Hunter: World Gameplay Footage - News

Famitsu has released a 24 minute video showcasing gameplay of Monster Hunter: World.

View it below:

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, while a PC version will release later. The game is exclusive to the PlayStation 4 in Japan.

