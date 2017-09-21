Earth Defense Force 5 Fifth Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 284 Views
D3 Publisher has released the fifth trailer for Earth Defense Force 5.
View it below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Humanity, rise up and oppose your fate!
In 2013, seven years after Earth Defense Force 3, the long-awaited sequel Earth Defense Force 4 arrived on the scene bringing the ultimate in despair and exhilaration. In 2015, new missions were added and the game took the battle to the PS4 with more content and intensity than ever before as Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair.
Now, in 2017, prepare yourself for a whole new fight in Earth Defense Force 5, an all-new tale of invasion by unknown alien forces and humanity’s confrontation against them.
The 5th installment in the series brings with it the shocking arrival of a humanoid enemy! Is humanity destined for destruction in the face of this unprecedented threat?
Humanity, rise up and overcome your despair! Oppose your fate!
Earth Defense Force 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 7.
