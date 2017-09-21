Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter Trailer Released - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

D3 Publisher released the first trailer for Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter at TGS 2017.

View it below:

Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter will launch for the PlayStation 4 this fall in Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles