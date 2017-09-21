Square Enix Releases Left Alive TGS 2017 Trailer - News

/ 637 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Square Enix has released the TGS 2017 trailer for the upcoming survival action game, Left Alive.

View it below:

Left Alive will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles