Call of Duty: WWII Gets 2 More Meet the Squad Trailers - News

Activision has released two more Meet the Squad trailers for the upcoming FPS, Call of Duty: WWII. View the previously released Meet the Squad trailers here.

View the trailers below:

After years of fighting in the British Expeditionary Force, Major Arthur Crowley serves as a part of the Special Operations Executive, where he executes covert missions behind enemy lines.

A highly skilled French Resistance fighter, Rousseau will do whatever it takes to fight off the Axis powers in France and avenge the ones she’s lost.

Call of Duty: WWII will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

