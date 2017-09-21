Vampyr Delayed to Spring 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 16 hours ago / 303 Views
Dontnod Entertainment announced the upcoming action RPG, Vampyr, has been delayed from November to spring 2018.
Here is the message from the developer:
Delaying the release of a project you hold dear is always a tough decision. However, we believe that meeting a deadline should never compromise quality. We were still convinced just a few weeks ago that we would be able to release Vampyr this year. Unfortunately, a technical issue – now solved – has set our teams’ schedule back at the end of the development.
This delay allows us enough time for all the polishing and balancing phase, much needed for a game of Vampyr‘s scope, with its ambitious, semi-open world, its complex narrative and deep RPG mechanics that give players a real impact on the world.
We want to thank our publisher Focus Home Interactive for giving us the means and time necessary to provide players a memorable experience… especially since so many of you are eagerly waiting for it.
