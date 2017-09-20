PS4 vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Nintendo 3DS:

Gap change in latest month: 422,017 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 12,618,688 – PS4

Total Lead: 3,411,938 – 3DS

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 62,189,754

Nintendo 3DS Total Sales: 65,601,692

During July 2017 the gap grew in favor of the PS4 by 422,017 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the PS4 by 12.62 million units. The 3DS currently leads by 3.41 million units.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 62.19 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS has sold 65.60 million units. The PlayStation 4 is on track to surpass the 3DS at the end of 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

