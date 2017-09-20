PS4 vs PS3 and Xbox 360 – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 416 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PS4 vs. PS3 and Xbox 360 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 184,396 – PS3 and X360
Gap change over last 12 months: 7,618,397 – PS3 and X360
Total Lead: 7,932,899 – PS3 and X360
PlayStation 4 Sales: 62,189,754
Total Combined PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 70,122,653
The gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PS3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the PS4 during the same timeframe by 184,396 units in the last month. The PS3 and Xbox 360 increase its lead over the PS4 by 7.62 million units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 is behind by 7.93 million units.
The PlayStation 4 in its first 45 months sold 62.19 million units, while the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 have sold a combined 70.12 million units.
It would be quite hard for PS4 to keep ahead of it, but now it basically explains why we still hear that PS4+X1 vs PS3+X360 is still ahead (PS4 do it almost by itself), and PS4 is again regaining some ground... Have anyone noticed MS stopped talking about X1 being ahead of X360? Have we done any comparison?
This only goes to show how impressive it is that one console can sell this well.
It's crazy how even with these charts, there are people on this site that thinknPS4 has already peaked, and won't even break 100 million. Proof is in the pudding; I think this proves PS4 is gonna break 130 million easily.
While I agree that 100 million is guaranteed, how does this chart prove anything? 360 and PS3 had the two latest peaks of any console, and they're still ahead of PS4. For the next few years, 360+PS3 sold 23 million, 24 million, 28 million, 26 million, 19 million. PS4 isn't beating 130 million "easily".
3 Comments