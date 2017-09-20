Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PS4) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 64,342 units, according to Media Create for the week ending September 17. The PlayStation 3 version debuted in seventh with sales of 12,777.

Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) debuted in third with sales of 30,855 units. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 23,131 units. F1 2017 (PS4) debuted in 11th with sales of 7,190 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 44,052 units. The PS4 sold 24,660 units, the 3DS sold 21,565 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,847 units. The PS3 sold 99 units, the Wii U sold 86 units and the Xbox One sold 57 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 64,342 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 37,481 (1,138,962) [3DS] Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo, 09/15/17) (Limited Edition Included) – 30,855 (New) [PS4] Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (SIE, 09/14/17) – 23,131 (New) [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 20,018 (70,281) [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 13,487 (136,694) [PS3] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 12,777 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 10,971 (694,185) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 10,525 (1,720,431) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 9,414 (133,621) [PS4] F1 2017 (Ubisoft, 09/14/17) – 7,190 (New) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 6,658 (161,807) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 5,877 (1,343,479) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,000 (585,553) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,840 (239,954) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,782 (27,827) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,589 (221,700) [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,160 (1,208,116) [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 08/31/17) – 3,057 (38,653) [NSW] Champion Jockey Special (Koei Tecmo, 09/14/17) – 2,626 (New)

