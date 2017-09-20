Super Mario Odyssey Gameplay and Previews Released - News

/ 593 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Several video game website have release new previews and gameplay videos of Super Mario Odyssey. The Cap Kingdom, the Luncheon Kingdom, and the Seaside Kingdom zones are previewed.

View the IGN videos below:





View the Eurogamer videos below:

View the Game Informer video below:

View the Polygon video below:

View the VG24/7 video below:

View the Gamersyde videos below:

Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.

